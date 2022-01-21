Israel News for 1-21-2022

News Update

The UN General Assembly approved an Israeli-sponsored resolution yesterday condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.” The resolution was passed by consensus, without a vote.

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad Malki criticized U.S. President Biden for moving too slowly to reverse all of the Trump administration’s adverse policies against the Palestinians and not using Washington’s special relationship to pressure Israel to abandon “its rejection of a two-state solution and peace negotiations.” To read more, click here.

The foreign ministries of France, Germany, Italy and Spain urged Israel to stop the construction of new housing units in east Jerusalem. Earlier this month, Israel approved the construction of 3,500 new housing units in east Jerusalem. In a statement, the European countries said that the hundreds of new buildings would “constitute an additional obstacle to the two-state solution.

Israel announced it will be buying 3 submarines from Germany for around $3.4 billion. The German government will fund part of the deal through a special grant. In addition, a €850-million agreement was signed with the German economics and technology ministry to invest in Israeli industries, including defense companies.