Israel News for 10-26-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 559 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. The contagion rate is at 3%. There are currently 13,911 active cases of which 502 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 206 on ventilators. There have been 2,397 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Israel will begin its first clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine on November 1. The trials will last several months. Israel is also working on agreements to purchase vaccines from other companies.

Israel and Sudan have agreed to normalize relations. The deal, brokered by President Trump, includes removing Sudan from the US list of terror nations after they pay several hundred million dollars to American victims of terror. Yesterday, PM Netanyahu announced that Israel will send $5 million worth of wheat to Sudan. Delegations from the 2 countries will meet in the coming weeks to discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues. There are currently over 6,000 Sudanese illegal immigrants in Israel.

President Trump said on Friday that he expects that Saudi Arabia will soon normalize relations with Israel.

Israel sent medical supplies and other humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan over the weekend, to help civilians there affected by the country’s current conflict with neighboring Armenia. Israel has an extensive strategic relationship with Azerbaijan.