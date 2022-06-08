Israel News for 6-8-2022

News Update

Security forces are in pursuit of a Palestinian who grabbed an M-16 from a soldier near Hebron today. The man was stopped by police at a road block and after taking the weapon, escaped into the city of Hebron. The officer was not wounded in the incident and police believe the motive was not terrorism.

An IDF drone crashed in northern Gaza late on Tuesday. According to the IDF spokesperson, the reason for the crash was being investigated and that there was no fear of information being leaked.

Russian and Syrian military aircraft conducted a joint drill over Syria yesterday. The Russian Defense Ministry said two Russian SU-35 fighter jets and six Syrian MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircraft simulated facing “hostile” warplanes and drones. Syrian pilots dealt with them with cover and support from the Russian warplanes.

PM Bennett told the Knesset foreign affairs and defense committee that Israel has changed its strategy in dealing with Iran. He said, “Israel is operating against the many tentacles of Iranian terror, not only as it has done in past decades. The days of Iran having immunity when it strikes against Israel and spreads its terrorism via proxies, are gone. We are operating everywhere and all the time, and will continue to do so.” He also made clear that Israel would do whatever it felt necessary to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear power.

Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli jets fired several missiles while flying over Syrian airspace. It added that air defense systems were activated in the capital against “hostile targets” and most of the Israeli missiles were shot down.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein will visit Lebanon early next week to mediate a dispute over an oilfield off the coast of Haifa that is currently being developed by Israel but that Lebanon claims is within its maritime border.

On Monday, the government coalition failed to garner enough votes to pass the extension to a bill that would extend Israeli law to Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria. The government will apply pressure on the members who voted against it to resign from the Knesset.