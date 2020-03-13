Israel News for 3-13-2020

News Update

There isn’t much new to tell you about that you don’t already know. The coronavirus is spreading in Israel, just like it is in the US and Europe. Schools and (many) synagogues are shutting down. So is public entertainment, sporting events and all public gatherings. 126 Israelis are infected. Thousands are under quarantine.

The Tel Aviv stock exchange is down almost 20%. The economy is taking a hit, particularly tourism, airlines, restaurants etc. And PM Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz are discussing forming an emergency unity government.

Let’s hope this virus passes quickly so we can all get back to normal life.

Wishing you all a safe and peaceful Shabbat.

And don’t forget to keep washing those hands!