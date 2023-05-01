Israel News for 5-1-2023

News Update

IDF forces entered the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho early this morning to arrest 2 suspected terrorists. Troops came under attack by armed local Palestinians. Soldiers returned fire, killing one attacker and wounded several others. The Jericho area has become the source of multiple terror attacks recently, and the army had intelligence of more attacks being planned. In separate overnight raids in other areas of the West Bank, the IDF said troops detained 15 wanted Palestinians.

According to polls published by several Israeli TV channels, Likud would lose a significant amount of seats to Benny Gantz’s National Union party and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid. A right wing coalition would not be able to be formed.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, leading a 16 person bipartisan delegation of House members, landed in Israel on Sunday at the invitation of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. McCarthy is scheduled to address the Knesset today, when it convenes for the summer session. The delegation began their trip with a visit to the Western Wall. McCarthy said, “Israel is a blessed nation, and due to our shared values, there is an unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States.” Later on, Knesset Speaker Ohana performed a rendition of Hotel California on the guitar. To watch, click here.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday approved measures that would make it easier for IDF combat soldiers discharged in the past five years, soldiers on active reserve duty, policemen and firemen to obtain a firearms permits. For more, click here.

According to a new report by The Israel Innovation Authority, Israeli startups are increasingly moving overseas. To read more, click here.