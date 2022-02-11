Israel News for 2-11-2022

News Update

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova yesterday said, “Israel’s continuing strikes against targets inside Syria cause deep concern. They are a crude violation of Syria’s sovereignty and may trigger a sharp escalation of tensions. Also, such actions pose serious risks to international passenger flights.” She added that Moscow “systematically and resolutely opposes attempts to turn Syria into a scene of armed confrontation between third countries.” She said, “Once again we are insistently calling upon the Israeli side to refrain from such use of force.”

Turkish media is reporting that Turkish authorities foiled an Iranian plan to assassinate an Israeli businessman in the country. To read more, click here.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made her first official visit to Israel yesterday. She met with the PM and the FM, and reiterated Germany’s support of a resumption of the Iran nuclear deal and said that the deal would bring greater security to the entire region including Israel. PM Bennett said that it would be a mistake and a threat to the Mideast.

Palestinian Authority President Abbas called Israel’s killing of 3 terrorists in Nablus this week “a brutal act of the Zionist occupiers” and said, “We will not be silenced and cannot allow things like that to take place.” He made these comments when he paid a condolence call to the family of the terrorists. [Are you getting the irony?]

Justice Minister Gideon Saar on Wednesday published a draft list of proposed new temporary regulations that will decriminalize recreational cannabis use in Israel. If approved, under the new regulations recreational cannabis use will not be considered a criminal offense and instead will be changed to an administrative offense – similar to most traffic violations. To read more, click here.