Israel News for 2-9-2022

News Update

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported that a Syrian SA-5 rocket exploded in the air and was not intercepted by Israeli air defenses, but it activated warning sirens near the town of Umm el Fahm, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Jerusalem, and in the northern part of the West Bank. There were no reports of injuries or damage there.

In response, Israel struck Syrian facilities used in targeting Israeli aircraft near Damascus, including a radar and anti-aircraft batteries. According to Syrian state media, a Syrian soldier was killed and five others were wounded.

Security forces killed three Palestinian terrorists in Nablus yesterday. The terrorists were suspected of carrying out at least four shooting attacks against troops and settlers in the West Bank over the past two weeks. To read more, click here.

Two Palestinians crossed the Gaza fence into Israel and set on fire an empty IDF maintenance truck. They then crossed back over to Gaza.

The government on Monday unanimously approved the appointment of Gali Baharav-Miara as the new attorney general, making her the first woman to ever take up the position. To read more, click here.

The Knesset advanced a bill for final approval on Tuesday that would limit any future prime minister to no more than 8 years in power. The bill would force a prime minister to step down after eight years in power, or, alternately, after serving two terms that followed two elections. However, the eight-term limit would not apply retroactively, meaning Netanyahu could return to power.