Israel News for 2-14-2022

News Update

IDF troops set to demolish a floor of the home of a convicted terrorist in the village of Silat al-Harithiya last night were fired upon by Palestinians. Also, hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks and fire bombs at the soldiers. The troops returned fire and used riot dispersal methods. One Palestinian was reportedly killed and 10 wounded. An IDF soldier was moderately wounded.

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will visit Israel on Wednesday.

Israel ordered all diplomats and government employees to leave Ukraine, in the face of what looks like an imminent invasion by Russia. To read more, click here.

Violence between Palestinian and Jewish activists in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem broke out on Saturday and lasted through Sunday, after a firebomb was thrown into a Jewish home in the neighborhood on Friday. The Jewish family was away for the weekend. Far-Right Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir set up a makeshift office in front of the house. Police made twelve arrests. The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said 31 Palestinians were wounded, and at least six were hospitalized following the clashes. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel over the recent clashes between police and Palestinian protesters. To read more, click here.

Tesla has begun supplying cars to Israeli corporate leasing companies.

El Al airlines cabin staff have received a letter informing them that the airline has decided to trial organized in-flight prayers on its long-haul flights between Tel Aviv and North America. The prayer gatherings will be held in the galley at the back of the aircraft, after the meals have been served. The time of prayers will be announced prior to the flight. The formally organized prayer sessions, which will be announced on the passenger’s screens and over the aircraft’s public information speaker system, “at times regulated by the cabin crew,” are designed to replace the current ad-hoc prayers, in which aisles are sometimes blocked at awkward times causing inconvenience and discomfort to some passengers.