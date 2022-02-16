Israel News for 2-16-2022

News Update

PM Bennett met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Bin Hamad al Khalifa in the royal palace in Bahrain yesterday. Bennett also met with Bahraini cabinet ministers to discuss cooperation in various fields including economy, innovation and technology. He also met with representatives of the local Jewish community. In an interview with the local paper the PM said, “I see Israel and Bahrain as close partners in all aspects, such cooperation between us is natural. I expect our mutual commerce to grow, and of course when the COVID pandemic ends, I hope the people of Israel and the people of Bahrain learn more about each other through cultural and other means. Both our countries are faced with great security challenges originating from Iran, which is destabilizing the entire region. We will assist our friends in strengthening peace security and stability.” Bennett also met the commander of the US Fifth Fleet, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper. The fleet is based in Bahrain.

The U.S. Navy is considering adding unmanned Israeli boats to its Middle East operations. A U.S. official said the fleet was examining dozens of unmanned vessels as part of current Gulf exercises, and it was interested in Israeli-made surface drones as possible complements to flying and underwater drones.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Knesset today that, “The U.S. remains ironclad, I keep using that word, in our support of Israel’s security and its regional stability.” Pelosi is on an official visit to Israel.

Israel will begin exporting natural gas to Egypt via Jordan. Israel also supplies Jordan.

Two small earthquakes were felt in northern Israel yesterday within a few hours of each other. Geologists are warning that a major earthquake could hit Israel in the near future, since Israel is situation along the Great Rift Valley — a particularly active fault line. Major earthquakes in the area happen on average once every 80 years, and the last occurred over a century ago. Geological experts warn that close to a million buildings in Israel are in danger of collapsing if such a devastating tremor does hit, potentially causing countless casualties and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless across the country.

A giant strawberry grown in Israel and weighing 289 grams (10.19 ounces) has been confirmed as setting a new Guinness World Record as the heaviest ever.