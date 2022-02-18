Israel News for 2-18-2022

News Update

Yesterday, Israel downed a Hezbollah drone, sent from Lebanon, over northern Israel. Today, another drone was identified on radar and Iron Dome defense system was activated but the drone was not intercepted. The IDF is investigating the incident.

The Israeli navy completed its participation in the International Maritime Exercise, led by the US navy. The 18-day drill focused on unmanned naval systems and the use of artificial intelligence. Israel was one of 60 nations to participate.

Israeli security forces thwarted a gun-smuggling attempt along the Israeli-Jordanian border last night, seizing around 50 weapons. The IDF has stepped up efforts to halt smuggling attempts along the Jordanian border in recent months, but officials admit that the IDF has failed to achieve much success.