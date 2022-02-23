Israel News for 2-23-2022

News Update

According to Syrian state media, Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles toward Syrian military positions near the town of Quneitra, which is near the Israeli border. Damage was reported, but no casualties. Israel did not comment on the attack.

IDF troops fired at three terrorists who threw firebombs at passing Israeli vehicles along highway 60, outside the village of al-Khader near Bethlehem. One of the terrorists was shot and succumbed to his wounds, after getting first aid from soldiers. The terrorist was 13 years old.

Israel appointed its visit Muslim member of the High Court of Justice, Judge Khaled Kabuv.

The Nature and Parks Authority has dropped a plan to create a national park on Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives that would encompass Christian holy sites, in the face of opposition from the various Christian denominations with sites in the area.

With Israel issuing more work permits to Gaza residents, more Gazans are learning Hebrew. To read more, click here.

Paz Oil Company Ltd. is preparing to set up a network of fast electric vehicle charging points around Israel. The points will be able to deliver up to 180 kilowatts and will be able to add a range of 100 kilometers for electric vehicles, within a few minutes. The network will begin operating in the second quarter of 2022. To read more, click here.

Delek Drilling announced that the company is in advanced negotiations for offshore oil and gas exploration licenses in Morocco. To read more, click here.

Danish toy giant Lego has announced the official opening of its first stores in Israel. The first store will open in Tel Aviv before the summer.