Israel News for 1-5-2024

News Update

The IDF said they eliminated a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander in an airstrike in Gaza. This morning, rockets were fired at Ashkelon and the surrounding area. No falls or damage were reported.

Israel is set to initiate local production of Air Force munitions and explosives, which lessen its dependency on American supplies. Israel is also expanding its assembly lines for tanks and armored vehicles. Israel has received over 17,000 tons of munitions from the US.

IDF Chief of Staff Halevi has established a panel to probe the IDF’s failings leading up to and during the October 7 massacre, and the IDF’s readiness to fight in Gaza. Former Defense Minister Shaul Mofaz will head the inquiries along with Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yoav Har-Even who served as head of the military’s Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Shlomo “Sami” Turgeman a former commander of the IDF Southern Command and Maj. Gen. (Res.) Aharon Ze’evi-Farkash, who was head of military intelligence. The panel’s investigation is to be conducted separately from the IDF’s internal probe.

