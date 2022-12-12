Israel News for 12-12-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 3 wanted terrorists in a raid in Jenin yesterday. The forces came under attack from terrorists and returned fire. One teenage girl was reportedly killed in the crossfire. There were no Israeli casualties.

Iran-backed Hezbollah forces in Syria have reportedly been repositioning weapons from their locations to more fortified positions disguised as Syrian Army outposts and facilities in the face of ongoing Israeli strikes. The IDF reportedly distributed leaflets around Quneitra, in the Syrian Golan, warning Syrian Army soldiers not to aid Hezbollah.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky announced last Friday that Israel is preparing to send further humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The aid package includes advanced surgical equipment worth $1.2 million which was transferred to a children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital, as well as a donation of 20 powerful electric generators worth over $1 million to help Ukrainians deal with vast damages to the electric grid from Russian bombings.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said he hopes Israel and Taiwan will develop closer relations since the two countries share similar values.

Rabbi Chaim Druckman, one of the leaders of the Religious Zionist community in Israel, is in serious but stable condition from the Covid virus. The public is requested to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir ben Milkah.