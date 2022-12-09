Israel News for 12-9-2022

News Update

IDF forces conducted a raid in the Jenin refugee camp yesterday to capture 3 wanted terrorists, when they came under fire. Troops returned fire, reportedly killing 3 attackers. No troops were hurt.

Likud and Shas have reached a coalition agreement. Despite having secured 64 Knesset seats, Incoming Prime Minister Netanyahu sent a letter to President Herzog requesting the 14 day extension to present the new government. Netanyahu needs more time to finalize ministerial appointments.

Israel Police is preparing to begin testing and applying one of the world’s most advanced traffic violation enforcement systems. The system will include extensive use of sensors deployed along Israel’s roads that will stream information to an advanced central processing computer based on AI software capable of extracting data from the sensors, automatically analyzing videos and producing tickets for offenses. For more, click here.

Chevron and its partners in Israel’s offshore Tamar gas field announced an investment of $673 million in expanding gas exploration. For more, click here.