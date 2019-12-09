Israel News for 12-9-2019

News Update

Likud and Blue and White have finally agreed … to a date for new elections – March 2 – unless something unexpected happens before midnight on Wednesday, and a government can be formed before the deadline expires. According to the latest poll, Likud and Blue and White would each pick up two additional seats, but the overall left-right balance would remain the same.

Russian media is reporting that Russian SU-35 fighter planes at an airbase in Syria were scrambled to intercept an alleged Israeli attack near a military base in southern Syria earlier this month. The reports have not been confirmed by Israel or Russia.

The Norwegian Parliament decided last week to cut funding for the education system of the Palestinian Authority, due to evidence of the existence of materials inciting violence, terrorism, and martyrdom in school curricula across the Palestinian territory. A statement by the ruling coalition said, “Examples of content found in Palestinian school books include references to violence, martyrdom and terror. The coalition considers this to be devastating to the peace process and the development of democracy in the region, as well as being an expression of irresponsible pedagogy, and finds it unacceptable that Norwegian funds support a school system that promotes such destructive values.” Norway previously promised to transfer around $24 million to the Palestinian Education Ministry by 2022.

The tires of around 100 vehicles in the Arab neighborhood of Shuafat were found punctured early today. Statements such as: “Arabs equal enemies”, “No place for enemies in our land” and “When Jews get stabbed do not remain silent” were also found graffitied on several houses and cars in the neighborhood. Police are searching for the suspects, who were captured on security video but cannot be identified.