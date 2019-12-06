Israel News for 12-6-2019

News Update

IDF officials say that neither the destruction of the Hezbollah terror tunnels, nor Hezbollah’s recent domestic problems, have weakened the terror group’s desire to prepare for renewed conflict with Israel. Hezbollah has reportedly amassed an arsenal of 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking virtually anywhere in Israel. They have also been attempting to import or develop guided missiles.

PM Netanyahu told reporters that it was Israel “full right” to annex the Jordan Valley. He said that he discussed his annexation plan with US Secretary of State Pompeo in a meeting in Portugal this week. Netanyahu also said that they agreed to move forward with plans for a joint defense treaty.

Israeli defense officials, including Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, have expressed concern that such a pact could limit Israel’s freedom to operate militarily. Netanyahu said he was aware of the reservations but assured that it was a “historic opportunity” and Israel would not be limited to act against Iran.

Israel will be selling its Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems to the Czech Republic in a deal worth more than $125 million. This will be the first sale of Israeli military technology to a member nation of NATO.

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman said that all efforts to form either a unity government or a narrow right-wing government have been exhausted and that Israel is going to elections.

State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan said he intends to indict seven men, including close associates of PM Netanyahu, in a major bribery, money laundering and fraud case related to a possible conflict of interest involving a $2 billion purchase of German submarines. Netanyahu was questioned, but not named as a suspect, in the investigation known as Case 3000.

A new treatment developed by Tel Aviv University could induce the destruction of pancreatic cancer cells, eradicating the number of cancerous cells by up to 90% after two weeks of daily injections of a small molecule known as PJ34. The treatment is currently being tested on mice and can take another 2 years before it could be available for human use.