Israel News for 12-14-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 15 terror suspects in raids throughout the West Bank last night. Some were fired at some of the forces. There were no Israeli casualties.

Turkish media is reporting that Turkish security forces questioned 44 people allegedly working for the Mossad, secretly following Palestinian citizens, institutions and non-governmental organizations in Turkey.

Likud MK Yariv Levin was elected as speaker of the Knesset on Tuesday. Levin, a close Netanyahu confidante, is set to clear the way for votes in the coming days on crucial legislation seen as necessary to form the coalition. One of the laws needed would permit Shas leader Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister, which he is currently barred from doing because of a conviction on probation this year for tax offenses. Two other laws would give expanded powers over the West Bank and the Israel Police to coalition partners Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.