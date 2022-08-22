Israel News for 8-22-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 8 suspected terrorists in overnight raids in the West Bank.

Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar traveled to Egypt on Sunday after Egypt accused Israel of not following the terms of the truce mediated by Egypt between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), which Egypt claims included Israel refraining from military activity against the PIJ in the West Bank. Israel has continued to carry out raids against PIJ members in the West Bank.

The High Court of Justice rejected an appeal to release suspected terrorist Khalil Awawdeh from administrative detention. Awawdeh has been on a hunger strike from the last six months and was one of two terrorists in Israeli detention that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad demanded be released.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians employed in Israel staged a one-day strike on Sunday in protest of a decision to pay their salaries into bank accounts rather than in cash. The new payment method was agreed between Palestinian and Israeli authorities. Most of the workers do not have bank accounts and putting their salaries on the books would create a new revenue source for the Palestinian Authority and provide Palestinian banks with significant service fees.

Cyprus has reportedly made a deal to acquire Iron Dome batteries, which would give them the ability to shoot down Turkish drones.

Rabbi Shalom Cohen, the leader of the Sephardic ultra-Orthodox Shas party, passed away today at the age of 91. Thousands are expected at his funeral today in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid confirmed on Sunday he will take part in an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the LGBTQIA2S+ youth movement IGY, becoming the first Israeli premier to participate in a public Pride event while in office.

A bull walked into a Bank Leumi bank branch in Lod yesterday (this is not the beginning of a joke!). The bull was eventually coaxed out of the building by employees and the bull’s owner, and was sedated by the city’s animal control service.