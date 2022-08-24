Israel News for 8-24-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 14 terror suspects in West Bank raids overnight.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned Israeli missile attacks against Syria, in a joint press conference with the Syrian Foreign Minister. He said, “We strongly condemned the dangerous practice of Israeli strikes on Syrian territory. We demand that Israel respect the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and, above all, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”

The Saudi Arabian run news outlet Elaph reported that Israeli F-35 stealth fighters penetrated Iranian airspace several times in the last two months. The report says Israel and the US also carried out secret exercises over the Red Sea simulating a strike on Iran from the sea and air and the seizing of Iranian warships.

The Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi moved to its permanent residence on Tuesday, on the 48th and 49th floors of the Etihad Towers.

Turkish President Erdogan met with Palestinian Authority President Abbas in Turkey on Tuesday, and reassured him that Turkey’s renewed ties with Israel will not diminish Turkey’s support of the “Palestinian cause”.

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Gantz are both making last ditch efforts to persuade the US not to reenter a nuclear agreement with Iran. For more, click here.

A recent poll by the Israeli Foreign Ministry shows that support for Israel among US Democrats is increasing. For more, click here.

Israel received royalties of NIS 829 million in the first half of 2022 from natural gas, quarries and resources, up 50% from the first half of 2021, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. Most of this figure – NIS 824 million – was from natural gas, up 48% from NIS 557 million the first half of last year. Since the state began collecting royalties for offshore natural gas in 2013, it has received NIS 10 billion. For more, click here.