Israel News for 8-26-2022

News Update

Syrian state media reported that Syrian air defenses intercepted “hostile targets” over Hama’s countryside on Thursday and that 2 civilians were killed in the attack. The UK based Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian opposition group said that among the targets was a scientific research facility as well as Iran backed militias including Hezbollah.

Mossad Chief Dedi Barnea said that a potential Iran nuclear deal would be disastrous as it would facilitate Iran's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon. Barnea said that the deal will infuse Iran with billions of dollars that will be diverted to fund terrorist groups including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, that will pose a challenge for both the U.S. and Israel.

Israeli school children will miss the first day of school if the teachers unions and the Finance Ministry do not sign a wage agreement by September first.

Israel's Government Companies Authority will meet next week to kick-start the privatization process for the Israel Postal Co. The government will sell its entire portion of the company.

Israel's only producer of cement has been fined nearly $1.9 million for violations of the Clean Air Law. The Environmental Protection Ministry confirmed that there's an unusual rate of cancer, especially lung cancer, in Ramla and Lod, where the company plants are located.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is planning to import to Israel a massive consignment of 4,000 cars before the end of the year, mainly of Tesla 3s made in China. This will be the biggest consignment to arrive in the country so far.