Israel News for 8-29-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested nine terror suspects in overnight West Bank raids. Troops were fired upon and returned fire. No troops were wounded.

Satellite images confirm that an alleged Israeli strike in Syria last week hit a giant arms depot housing about 1,000 precision-guided middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters. The images show widespread destruction at the facility.

Mossad Director David Barnea will travel to Washington next week and will appear before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee as part of Israel’s campaign to thwart a return to the Iran nuclear deal.

Defense Minister Gantz is on an official visit to Japan, where he will meet with Japanese security and government officials.

Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party and Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit part announced on Friday that their parties will run on a joint ticket in the November 1 election as a result of a deal brokered by Benjamin Netanyahu. Smotrich will head the joint list and Ben-Gvir will be his deputy. A joint run will potentially give the parties 12 Knesset seats, which is several more than if they ran separately.

Health Ministry announced on Sunday that the Strauss Group Elite factory was authorized to gradually resume its activities after a salmonella outbreak. The Israeli food giant has been forced to remove millions of chocolate bars, cereal bars and cookies from supermarket shelves across the country.