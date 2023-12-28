Israel News for 12-28-2023

News Update

Yesterday, at least 30 missiles were fired at Kiryat Shmona by Hezbollah. A store and home were hit. Injuries were reported. Several missiles were intercepted. In total, 150 missiles were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel yesterday. Earlier today, an enemy drone was intercepted over Haifa. The IDF responded with airstrikes against targets in southern Lebanon.

IDF soldiers killed in Gaza yesterday:

1. Reserve Sergeant First Class. Asaf Pinchas Tubol, 22, 77th Battalion, Saar MeGolan Brigade (7), from Kiryat Motzkin.

2. Reserve Captain Nirya Zisk, 24 , a tank commander in the 52nd Battalion, Iron Tracks Brigade (401), from Mashuot Yitzhak.

3. Major. Dvir David Fima, 32, deputy commander of the 198th Battalion, Bnei-Or Brigade (460), from Kfar Yona.

Security forces raided moneychangers throughout the West Bank today, arresting 20 suspects and confiscating over 10 million shekels. The moneychangers are accused of funding Hamas and the PIJ. For more, click here.

According to an investigative report by Israel’s Channel 12, the Shin Bet received information from a human intelligence source two months before the Hamas massacre, warning that the terror group was planning something big for the week following Yom Kippur. The information was deemed unreliable. Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar has said publicly that he was responsible for his organization’s failures.

[Last week the NYTimes published a story about the Hamas massacre in Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7. Read it here. One of the videos included in the article, taken by a security camera of the front gate to the kibbutz, shows Palestinian civilians entering the kibbutz along with the armed terrorists. Included in these civilian terrorists was an elderly man with a white beard, wearing traditional Muslim garb, on crutches.

What was he doing there? And what were the hundreds of other civilians, including women and children, doing in Israel on that day?

Simple. They came to loot, rape, pillage and murder their Israeli neighbors. Some probably just came to watch and rejoice in their barbaric victory. When they returned with their TV’s, tractors, household goods, personal valuables, hostages, and the blood of their victims, they joined thousands of other Gaza civilians in celebration and praise of Hamas and their glorious, bloodthirsty Jihad.

Let’s not be fooled. The brutal and barbaric attack against Israel was not perpetrated just by official, card carrying terrorists of Hamas. It was a joint operation between Hamas and its civilian army of supporters. Gaza — Hamas terrorists, civilian terrorists, old men on crutches, mothers and children — attacked Israel with the intent of murdering, torturing, raping and desecrating every Jew living there. Now they are paying the price.]