Israel News for 12-29-2023

News Update

IDF forces have been striking strategic Hezbollah targets throughout southern Lebanon, causing considerable damage to Hezbollah’s infrastructure. This represents an escalation in the scale of the IDF operations against Hezbollah and could indicate the coming of a larger scale operation. Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to fire rockets and attack drones into northern Israel.

A terrorist rammed his car into people near the Adorayim Junction, north of the settlement of Otniel, wounding 4 people in the 20’s. The terrorist was shot and killed by soldiers. Yesterday, a 24 yr. old terrorist stabbed and wounded a female Border Police officer and a male security guard, both in their 20’s, at a checkpoint between Jerusalem and Gush Etzion. The terrorist was shot and killed by security forces.

Cpt. (res.) Harel Sharvit, 33, 551st Brigade’s 7008th Battalion, from Kochav Yaakov, was killed in Gaza yesterday.

The IDF has concluded its investigation into the accidental shooting by soldiers of the 3 hostages that escaped and were carrying a white flag in Gaza. No action will be taken against the soldiers. To read more about the investigation results, click here.

Syrian sources reported an Israeli air strike against Damascus International Airport on Thursday, in which at least 2 Syrian soldiers were wounded. Saudi media reported today that 11 leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed. Iran is using the airport to transport sophisticated weapons to Hezbollah.

Turkish authorities arrested 32 people described as ISIS operatives, for allegedly planning attacks on synagogues, churches and the Iraqi embassy ahead of the new year.

American Israeli hostage Judy Weinstein, 70, was confirmed dead yesterday. She died of wounds inflicted by Hamas on Oct. 7. Her husband, Gadi Haggai, 72, was killed on Oct. 7. Both of their bodies are being held by Hamas in Gaza. US President Biden expressed his deep sorrow at the news and pledged to continue working to release the remaining hostages.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told representatives of the families of the hostages yesterday that there is progress in negotiations for a deal.

In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on the US and Israel to directly take on Iran for its role in directing and supporting Hamas and Hezbollah terror. He also revealed, for the first time, Israel’s role in direct attacks on Iran saying, “As prime minister, I made another decision regarding Iran. I directed Israel’s security forces to make Tehran pay for its decision to sponsor terror. Enough impunity. After Iran launched two failed UAV attacks on Israel in February 2022, Israel destroyed a UAV base on Iranian soil. In March 2022, Iran’s terror unit attempted to kill Israeli tourists in Turkey and failed. Shortly thereafter, the commander of that very unit was assassinated in the center of Tehran.”

As part of its investigation into the Oct. 7 massacre, the NYTimes has revealed and documented the brutal and barbaric rapes and sexual violence committed against Israeli women and girls at the music festival and in the kibbutzim overrun by Hamas and civilians from Gaza. The horrors and pure evil perpetrated against young women and children is beyond even the most twisted imagination. I won’t even attempt to put words to it. All I can say is that when you read the accounts, you will understand why Israel must continue the war against Hamas until it is completely destroyed. To read the article, click here.