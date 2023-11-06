Israel News for 11-6-2023

News Update

Over the last day, IDF fighter jets and navy ships struck over 450 Hamas targets, including tunnels, terrorists, military compounds, observation posts, anti-tank missile launch posts and more. Ground forces have completely surrounded Gaza City and have been striking inside the city. Many terrorists and Hamas commanders have been killed. Soldiers from the Golani brigade killed 30 terrorists in the last few hours.

The IDF released new evidence and video yesterday, confirming that Hamas is using Gaza hospitals as military centers and launching rockets and attacks from hospitals and the surrounding areas. For more, click here.

The parents of 8-year-old Emily Hand from Kibbutz Be’eri were informed by the IDF yesterday that their daughter was taken hostage to Gaza. They were initially told that she was killed in the Oct. 7 massacre. Emily holds Irish citizenship, and her family has reached out to the Irish government for assistance.

Sporadic shooting and rocket fire continues in the north. At least 10 rockets were fired at Kiryat Shemona last night. One rocket was intercepted. Rocket fragments fell in several parts of the town causing damage and 1 fire. The entire area near the northern border has been locked down.

Two Border Police officers were wounded, one critically, in a stabbing attack by a terrorist near a police station outside Jerusalem’s Old City. The terrorist was shot by the injured soldiers. The critically wounded officer is a 20 year old woman.

Over the weekend, a massive rocket barrage were fired at Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel. No casualties or damage was reported.

Sgt. Shahar Cohen Mivtach, 22, from Karmiel, of the Armored Corps, was killed the previous day in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The US has moved a nuclear submarine to the Middle East region.

Speaking to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, PM Netanyahu said, “We are not only fighting our war – but the war of the whole civilization against barbarism. We are fighting the most brutal enemy we have seen since the Holocaust, who is committing a double war crime – they are both targeting civilians on purpose and using their own civilians as human shields.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said in a CNN interview Sunday, “I don’t know how you can have a permanent cease-fire with an organization like Hamas which is dedicated to turmoil and chaos and destroying the State of Israel. And I think what the Arab countries in the region understand is that Hamas has got to go.”