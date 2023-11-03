Israel News for 11-3-2023

News Update

Intense combat continues as IDF forces battle Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza and the outskirts of Gaza City. Scores of terrorists have been killed, including several high ranking commanders. The IDF death toll is at 24.

The IDF released a recording of an intercepted call with a Gaza health official in which they reveal that Hamas has around a quarter of a million gallons of fuel stored beneath the Shifa hospital.

In the north, IDF forces struck Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon in response to rocket fire. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to make a public speech today.

US Secretary of State Blinken is in Israel today and met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to discuss concrete steps to minimize harm to civilians in besieged Gaza. The Biden administration is beginning to crack in the face of pressure from the Left to force Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

Would the US grant a ceasefire to Osama Bin Laden, Al-Qaeda, ISIS? You don’t negotiate a truce with terrorists. You hunt them down and destroy them.

Hamas forfeited the possibility of ceasefire when they raped mother’s while burning their children in ovens before their eyes; when they beheaded babies in front of their parents, when they slaughtered entire families in their beds, cribs and wheelchairs; when they raped and beheaded young girls and threw grenades into bomb shelters filled with civilians.

Those enlightened lovers of peace demanding a ceasefire are condoning the atrocities and barbarism of Hamas. If they want to protect Palestinian civilians, they should be demanding that Hamas stop using them as human shields and stop preventing them from evacuated. They should demand that Hamas stop fighting and lay down their arms to protect their people. But instead they demand that Israel forgive and forget, and wait until the next massacre.

Hamas “militants” are simply Jihad inspired psychopathic terrorist rapists and murderers who have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt what depraved acts of inhuman barbarism they are ready and willing to commit. The only option Israel, and the entire free world, has is to wipe them out. There is no other option. This is truly a war between good and evil, and evil must be vanquished if good is to survive.

Hamas is pure evil. They have proven that to the world. Now the world must stand up against evil until it is utterly eliminated. No ceasefire, no truce, no forgiveness, no second chance. Only total victory.