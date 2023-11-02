Israel News for 11-2-2023

News Update

IDF forces are advancing into the heart of Gaza City. Large numbers of terrorists have been killed. The combat continues to intensify. In the battle at the Jabaliyah refugee camp, Hamas pushed 100 women and children towards Israeli troops as human shields.

Lt. Col. Salman Habaka, 33, the commander of the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion, from the Druze town of Yanuh-Jat, was killed in battle last night, when he charged his tank at terrorists who were attacking infantry troops. 17 soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground invasion.

The IDF has raised the number of hostages being held in Gaza to 242.

Several missiles were fired at Israel from southern Lebanon yesterday. The IDF attacked the launch sites. The missiles caused no damage.

Terrorists fired at a vehicle near Einav on route 557, in Samaria. The car overturned and the driver, a reserve soldier, was killed. IDF forces are searching for the terrorists.

Foreign nationals have begun leaving Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

Jordan warned Houthi forces in Yemen not to fire missiles at Eilat, because of the cities close proximity to Jordan.