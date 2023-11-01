Israel News for 11-1-2023

News Update

The ground war against Hamas continues and is intensifying. The IDF has struck over 11,000 terror targets since the start of the war.

The IDF killed top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari, who took part in commanding the Oct.7 massacre, and many other terrorists in an airstrike on Jabaliya refugee camp. The strike caused underground tunnels to collapse bringing down several nearby buildings. [A clear example of how Hamas placed their underground terror infrastructure beneath dense civilian population centers, to use civilians has human shields.]

In an interview with Arabic TV, Hamas Official Mousa Abu Marzouk said, “The tunnels in Gaza were built to protect Hamas fighters, not civilians; Protecting Gaza civilians is the responsibility of the U.N. and Israel.”

Rocket barrages continue against Israeli cities. Over 8500 rockets have been fired at Israel since the start of the war.

Last night, the IDF intercepted a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanese territory toward an IDF drone. In response, IAF aircraft struck the origin of the missile launch, as well as the terrorists who carried out the launch.

Israeli Navy missile boats are now in the Red Sea, after missile and drone attacks from Yemen.

Dual-national citizens have been granted permission to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

Bolivia severed diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of carrying out “crimes against humanity” in Gaza, and Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors to Israel as they criticized the Israeli military offensive against Hamas terrorists. For more, click here.

The IDF released the names of 13 soldiers killed in combat yesterday:

Staff Sgt. Roei Wolf, 20, a fighter in Givati, from Ramat Gan.

Staff Sgt. Lavi Lipshitz, 20, a fighter in Givati, from Modiin.

Sergeant Adi Danan, 20, a commander in the Givati brigade, from Yavne.

Staff sergeant Halel Solomon, 20, a fighter in Givati, from Dimona.

Staff sergeant Erez Mishlovsky, 20, a fighter in Givati, from Oranit.

Staff sergeant Adi Leon, 20, a fighter in Givati, from Nili.

Corporal Ido Ovadia, 19, a fighter in Givati, from Tel Aviv.

Corporal Lior Siminovich, 19, a fighter in Givati, from Herzlya.

Staff sergeant Roei Dawi, 20, a fighter in Givati, from Jerusalem.

Corporal Asif Luger, 21, a fighter in the armored 77th battalion, from Yagur.

Lieutenant Ariel Reich, 24, an officer in the armored 77th battalion, from Jerusalem.

Sgt. Pdaya Mark, 22, from Otniel, a soldier in the Tzabar Battalion, Givati Brigade.

Sgt. Roy Saragusti, a platoon commander in Givati ​​from the Nahal Haroeh farm.

To read more about these heroes, click here.