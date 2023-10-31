Israel News for 10-31-2023

News Update

The IDF has used the “Arrow” long-range defense system to successfully intercept a ballistic missile launched toward Israel from Yemen. IDF aircraft were also scrambled earlier today to address another aerial threat in the Red Sea region, successfully neutralizing hostile flying targets in the area. All threats were intercepted outside Israeli territory, ensuring no breach of Israeli airspace.

Missiles were also intercepted above Eilat, Mitzpeh Ramon and the Ramon International Airport. The Iran-backed Houthi government in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the missile and drone attacks against Israel and pledges to continue.

Intense urban combat continues in Gaza as the IDF continues its operation with coordinated infantry, armored, artillery, air and naval forces. Rockets continue to be fired from Gaza at Israeli communities.

Yesterday, Israeli forces rescued Private Ori Megidish, who was taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terror attack. Megidish was reunited with her family and appears to be in good health. No soldiers were injured in the rescue operation. Earlier, Hamas released a video showing three female hostages, in which one of them criticizes Prime Minister Netanyahu. The hostages clearly spoke under great duress. There are still 239 hostages in Gaza.

Israeli aircraft attacked Hezbollah positions and weapons depots in Lebanon today.

US President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed yesterday to significantly increase humanitarian aid to Gaza. The goal is to reach 100 trucks a day. Fuel will not be delivered, because it will most likely be taken by Hamas. According to all reports, Hamas is well stocked with enough food, medicine and fuel to last for months. More than 90% of Gaza civilians have already moved to the safe areas in southern Gaza.

Israel is attempting to persuade and pressure Egypt to allow refugees from Gaza into Sinai. Egypt is opposed to the idea. Egypt has invited Hamas for a meeting in Cairo in the coming days to discuss the prisoner issue and the situation in Gaza. For more, click here.