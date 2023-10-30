Israel News for 10-30-2023

News Update

The IDF advanced into Gaza over the weekend and tanks have been reported outside of Gaza City. IDF forces killed dozens of terrorists in the last 2 days and struck over 600 terror targets, including weapons depots, dozens of anti-tank missile launching positions and terrorist hideouts and staging areas. Meanwhile, rockets continue to be fired at Israel. several hits were recorded, including a factory in Ashkelon and a home in Netivot. Trucks carrying humanitarian aid continue to flow into southern Gaza.

The IDF also entered the Jenin refugee camp last night, in an operation to destroy terrorist infrastructure. Three terrorists, Wiam Iyad Hanon, 27, Amir Abdullah Sharbaji and Nawras Ibrahim Baghawi, 28, were killed by IDF fire during the operation. Forces arrested 51 terror suspects, including 38 Hamas members. An additional 12 Hamas members were arrested in overnight raids in various villages. Since the beginning of the war, over 1,000 terror suspects have been arrested in the West Bank, including 700 Hamas members.

A terrorist stabbed a Border Police officer near a gas station on Route 1 in Jerusalem this morning. Police chased the terrorist and shot and killed him. The 40 year old officer is in critical condition.

Last night, rockets were fired from Syria into the Golan. According to Syrian reports, the IDF responded by attacking 2 army posts in Syria, from where the rockets were believed to be launched.

Syrian and Lebanese sources reported that US planes mounted several attacks in areas belonging to Iranian militias on the Syria-Iraq border overnight.

A German-Israeli hostage, 23 year old Shani Louk, has been confirmed dead by Israeli officials. Her naked body was paraded in the back of a Hamas truck in Gaza after the Oct. 7th terror attack, in which she and at least 230 other Israeli and foreign nationals were kidnapped and taken hostage.

An IDF reserve soldier was killed and 3 others wounded when their tank overturned along the Lebanese border, in a tragic accident.

