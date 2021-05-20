Israel News for 5-20-2021

News Update

An IDF soldier was lightly hurt from shrapnel after Hamas fired an anti-tank missile at an empty bus he was standing by, near the Gaza border today.

Hamas continued firing rockets into Israel last night and this morning. Shortly before 3pm yesterday, a heavy barrage of rockets targeted the southern cities of Ashkelon, Ashdod and Be’er Sheva as well as the central city of Rehovot. A rocket hit a residential area in Ashdod, while a large chunk of a projectile, following an interception, landed in Be’er Sheva. No injuries were reported.

Overnight, the IDF continued attacks on the Hamas “Metro” tunnel network and other military and infrastructure targets in Gaza.

Last night, US President Biden spoke with PM Netanyahu about the need to de-escalate the situation, but the PM indicated that Israel would not stop its military operations against Hamas yet. Netanyahu thanked Biden for his support of Israel’s right to self-defense and said he was “determined to continue the campaign until it achieves its goal of bringing back peace and security to the citizens of Israel.” It was the fourth call between Biden and Netanyahu in the past week.

A Hamas senior official said Wednesday night that Hamas is holding advanced negotiations with Israel through mediators and that the parties could agree on a truce over the next two days.

Also on Wednesday, four rockets were launched at northern Israel from Lebanon. The IDF opened fire on several targets in southern Lebanon in response. According to the IDF, one rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, two fell at sea and another crashed in an open field in the Arab northern city of Shfar’am. Lebanese sources say that Hezbollah was not involved in the attack.

The Foreign Ministers of Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic arrived in Israel to show their support for Israel. Ahead of his departure for Israel, German FM Maas stated that, “Germany is unconditionally behind its friendship with Israel that is forced to defend itself against Hamas’ missile terrorism. And even in the most difficult times, our humanitarian aid to the Palestinians can always be relied on.”

Let us all pray for peace and security in the holy land.