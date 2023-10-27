Israel News for 10-27-2023

News Update

Large barrages of rocket continue to be fired at cities and communities in south and central Israel today. A building in Tel Aviv was hit, injuring at least 3 people. A building in Holon was also it. A rocket fell in a park in Jaffa.

Egypt’s army spokesperson said that an unidentified drone crashed this morning near a hospital building in the Red Sea town of Taba, near the Sinai Peninsula border with Israel, injuring six people.

The IDF continues to strike hundreds of terror targets in Gaza. A senior Hamas commander was killed in a strike yesterday.

An IDF infantry and armored force continued targeted raids into northern Gaza, destroying terror targets and killing terrorists. No troops have been reported hurt.

Three Palestinian terrorists, including a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades, were killed in fighting with Israeli forces in Jenin earlier today.

Humanitarian aid continues to flow into Gaza.

Around 125,000 residents of Israel’s north and south have been evacuated to state-funded hotels and guest rooms.

The U.S. military on Thursday carried out strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it backs, in response to at least 16 attacks against U.S. forces in both Iraq and Syria.