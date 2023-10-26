Israel News for 10-26-2023

News Update

Large barrages of rocket were fired at cities and communities in south and central Israel including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Rishon Letzion, Petach Tikvah and many more. A building in Petach Tikva and a home in Rishon Letzion were hit. Four people sustained minor injuries.

An IDF infantry and armored force conducted a raid at least 1 kilometer into northern Gaza last night. The IDF said that Troops struck “numerous” terrorists, infrastructure, and anti-tank guided missile launch positions, and “operated to prepare the battlefield.” All troops returned to Israel. For more, click here.

In the north, the IDF intercepted a missile fired at a drone. The IDF attacked the launch site.

The IDF announced that it eliminated Hamas northern Khan Yunis rocket commander Hassan Al-Abdullah today.

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested over 60 people affiliated with Hamas during extensive operations throughout the West Bank on Wednesday night.

The IDF said today that it had identified 224 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. In a briefing Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said 309 members of the military had died. Israel police said that 808 bodies of Israelis slaughtered in the Hamas attack have thus far been identified.

Israeli sources claim that there is a “considerable chance for a significant deal” to release a large number of hostages, being brokered by Qatar. The deal would include the release of women, children and the elderly.

Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the nation yesterday, confirming that there will be a ground invasion, comparing Hamas to ISIS and calling the battle against Hamas a war between good and evil.

Israel continues to release video footage taken from body cams worn by killed and captured Hamas terrorists, documenting the savage atrocities committed during the October 7 massacre. The horror, which I will not even attempt to describe here, are beyond your darkest imagination.

The U.S. Congress on Wednesday passed a resolution supporting Israel by a majority of 412 to 10. The non-binding measure reaffirms U.S. commitment to Israel and calls on Hamas to immediately cease attacks and release every hostage.