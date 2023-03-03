Israel News for 3-3-2023

News Update

According to a Bloomberg report, Iran is seeking sophisticated new air defense systems from Russia that Israeli officials say would reduce the window of a potential attack on Tehran’s nuclear program. Israeli and American sources told Bloomberg that the prospect of Tehran obtaining these systems, the S-400s, would speed up the decision on a possible attack on Iranian nuclear sites. It would take almost 2 years for the S-400s to be made operational, if they were to be delivered. U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said last week that Russia has offered Iran “unprecedented defense cooperation, including in the field of missiles, electronics and air defense” and may supply Tehran with fighter jets.

A Lebanese government security source has revealed that Palestinians residing in Lebanon are being recruited to join the Russian army to fight in Ukraine. The majority of the Palestinians being deployed to the frontlines in Ukraine hail from Ein Al-Khalwa, the largest Palestine refugee camp in Lebanon, just south of the port city of Sidon. They reportedly receive a monthly stipend and compensation for their families. Hezbollah is also reportedly actively enlisting supporters to fight for Russia in Ukraine. For more, click here.

Government officials are exploring the possibility of allowing Palestinians to fly to Mecca for the annual Haj pilgrimage directly from Ramon Airport in southern Israel. The Haj takes place from Jun 25-30. Arabs that are not Israeli citizens must currently travel overland to Jordan to get an international flight to Saudi Arabia. For more, click here.

Hungary will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem next month, as a result of an agreement between the Prime Ministers of Hungary and Israel. Hungary will be the first European Union member country to have an embassy in the capital. For more, click here.

Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the Yaniv family, whose sons, Hillel and Yagel were murdered by a terrorist in the village of Huwara this week. To read more, click here.

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. has won three deals with NATO countries worth $372 million. For details, click here.