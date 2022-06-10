Israel News for 6-10-2022

News Update

Syrian state media reported that Israel launched a missile strike on targets south of Damascus early today. It reported that Syrian air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them, but the attack caused one civilian injury and some material damage. Another report stated that an Israeli strike damaged a runway at the Damascus International Airport, causing all flights today to be halted.

On Thursday, an IDF force raided a local business in the Palestinian town of Halhul, north of Hebron, that was suspected of funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash to terrorist activities. A Palestinian mob attacked the troops with rocks and Molotov cocktails. The troops responded, and one of the attackers was killed. No troops were injured.

PM Bennett arrived in the UAE on Thursday for talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior officials.

The Biden administration has ordered the State Department to separate the Palestinian affairs office from the US embassy in Jerusalem. That means that the new Palestinian office will bypass the US Ambassador and deal directly with the State Department. The move comes ahead of a planned Biden visit to Israel and falls short of the US reopening a consulate to deal with Palestinian affairs in east Jerusalem. For more, click here.

Liberia announced that it will open an official office in Jerusalem, paving the way to opening an embassy there.

Israel appointed its first ambassador to Bhutan yesterday. The two nations established diplomatic ties in December of 2020.

Israel’s High Court of Justice has ruled that the Ateret Cohanim organization legally purchased an East Jerusalem property from the Greek Orthodox Church, ending a nearly two-decade battle over the Old City property. For more, click here.

Over 80,000 people participated in Tel Aviv’s Gay Pride parade today.

In the 2022 rankings of the world’s most expensive cities, Tel Aviv rose from 6th to 5th place and Jerusalem from 18th to 15th.