Israel News for 6-17-2020

News Update

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center today reported 299 new corona cases over the past 24 hours. The cabinet is set to convene in the afternoon to discuss further reopening of the economy, including cinemas, theaters and other cultural centers.

To get a very good medical overview of the coronavirus epidemic, including answers to many often asked questions, please read this Times of Israel interview with Prof. Yehuda Carmeli, the head of Israel’s National Institute for Antibiotic Resistance and Infection Control. Click here

Israel and Greece are discussing plans to open air travel between the two countries on August 1, without requiring passengers to quarantine after flights. The Greek prime minister brought a cabinet delegation to Jerusalem yesterday to discuss several issues including resuming tourism with Israel and a natural gas pipeline.

According to a Palestinian Authority official, IDF forces entered Ramallah last night in search of terror suspects. Troops searched 3 homes and arrested one suspect in a refugee camp outside the city. Palestinian youths reportedly threw rocks at the troops, who responded with tear gas. This is the first IDF incursion into Palestinian Authority territory since the PA cut security cooperation with Israel last month. The IDF confirmed an arrest was made in the refugee camp, but a spokeswoman said that the army “did not enter Ramallah overnight”.

Regarding the proposed Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank planned for July, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in parliament yesterday: “I believe that what is proposed by Israel would amount to a breach of international law. We have strongly objected. We believe profoundly in a two-state solution and we will continue to make that case.”

In a video conference with U.S. members of congress, Jordan’s King Abdullah warned that “any unilateral Israeli measure to annex lands in the West Bank is unacceptable and undermines the prospects of achieving peace and stability in the region.” He believes that peace will only come with an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. It is unclear as to what measures, if any, Jordan will take if Israel goes ahead with annexation.