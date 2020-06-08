Israel News for 6-8-2020

News Update

Due to new coronavirus cases, 130 schools and kindergartens have thus far been closed and 17,605 students and staff members are now in quarantine. Health officials fear a new outbreak could be occurring in Jaffa, where the number of new infections has increased in recent days.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that the government is manufacturing N95 masks in Sderot, in anticipation of a second wave of the virus. The machines to make the masks were imported from China.

The Shin Bet announced the arrest of the Palestinian who threw a large cinderblock at the head of IDF First Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal, which killed him, during an arrest operation in the West Bank last month. The suspect is Namzi Abu Bakr, a 49-year-old resident of the house in the Yabed of village from which the soldier was attacked. Both the PM and the President praised security forces for the arrest.

The US administration has reportedly told Israel to hold off on its plans to annex parts of the West Bank, planned to begin on July 1. Germany’s foreign minister, who will visit Israel on Wednesday, is expected to warn Israel not to proceed with unilateral annexation or face major economic repercussions and the recognition of a Palestinian state by EU member countries.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz have decided to abolish a series of duties and purchase taxes on certain products including mobile phones, clothing and footwear, baby products, electronic entertainment equipment, domestic electrical products, toys and games, perfumes, and more. This will lead to lower prices for consumers.

There have been several crime related murders in the Arab community of Ramle, a city in central Israel which is about 75% Jewish and 25% Arab. Police suspect the violence is part of a war between organized crime organizations.

An Indian crested porcupine was found in the Knesset’s public bathrooms last night.The bathrooms were left open overnight to allow the porcupine to leave on its own accord, which it apparently did. No Knesset members, or porcupines, were hurt.