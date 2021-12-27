Israel News for 12-27-2021

News Update

Hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks at IDF troops on Saturday in the village of Burqa, in northern Samaria, not far from where terrorists killed a yeshiva student last week. The Palestinians also burned tires and fired shots into the air. Troops used live fire, tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the rioters.

The government approved a plan to double the Jewish population in the Golan over the next 5 years. The plan includes 1 billion shekels of spending on housing, infrastructure and other projects to attract 23,000 new residents to the Golan. Around 25,000 Israelis currently live in the Golan, along with around 23,000 Druze, who remained in their villages after Israel took the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War. The Golan was part of biblical Israel and remained under Jewish control until the early part of the common era. Israel officially annexed the Golan in 1981 and the US, under President Trump, recognized it as part of Israel in 2019.

The Health Ministry today reported 1,760 new Covid cases, resulting in a 1.87% infection rate. There are only 87 Covid patients hospitalized in serious condition. and 86% of those are unvaccinated. Some restrictions on shopping malls and large stores are being implemented, due to last for 9 days.

Chaim Walder, the famous ultra-orthodox Israeli children’s author who was accused by at least 22 people of sexual abuse, was found dead on the grave of his son today in the cemetery in Petah Tikva. This comes a day after Chief Rabbi of Tzfat Shmuel Eliyahu, who lead the Jewish court responsible for investigate the case, publicized that he had received testimony from more victims.

While around 20% of the population suffered from food insecurity last year, 35% of the food produced in Israel went to waste. To read more, click here.

Do you need a chief rabbi in Saudi Arabia, if there is no Jewish community there? One rabbi thinks so, and he’s trying everything to make it happen. To read more, click here.