Israel News for 5-9-2022

News Update

Security forces, after a 4 day manhunt, captured the 2 terrorists who killed 3 and wounded 4 in Elad last week. The 2 were captured on Sunday morning without a fight, in a wooded area not far from Elad. Investigators have revealed that one of the men killed in the terror attack, who worked as a driver, drove the terrorists from an area near the security fence to Elad, thinking that they were workers renovating a synagogue in the town.

A 24-year-old Border Police officer was stabbed and moderately wounded by a terrorist at the Nablus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City. Other Border Police officers at the scene shot and neutralized the terrorist. About an hour later, a knife-wielding Palestinian was shot and killed by a local resident after he infiltrated the West Bank settlement of Tekoa in the Gush Etzion Regional Council. The resident was having tea with his wife on his porch when he spotted the terrorist climbing over the settlements fence. For more, click here. Large military forces were scanning the area for three other suspects who remain at large.

A Palestinian who tried to cross into Israel from the West Bank near the city of Tulkarm was shot dead by an Israeli force that was stationed nearby. Government leaders, including the PM and DM, estimate that the recent terror spree could continue for the foreseeable future.

The UK Sunday Times reported that Israel told allies that it was sending hit teams to assassinate Hamas leaders abroad in retaliation for the recent deadly wave of terror attacks in Israel.

Police returned the bodies of 2 terrorists who murdered 2 Border Police officers in Hadera last month. The terrorist were Israeli Arab citizens. The bodies were returned on the condition that the two funerals together not be attended by more than 100 people, no flags or signs be raised during the funeral and no processions take place.

A new session of the Knesset opened today, with no majority for the government. The opposition, led by former PM Netanyahu met to discuss how to proceed in attempting to topple the government. The opposition doesn’t have a majority either. To read more, click here.