Israel News for 5-11-2022

News Update

Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas said today that his party will remain in the coalition, making it highly unlikely that the opposition will attempt to pass a resolution to dissolve the government.

Syrian state media reported an Israeli missile strike in the Quneitra area, near the Israeli border. Material damage, but no loss of life, was reported.

Al Jazeera journalist Shareen Abu Akleh was shot in the head and killed during exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen in the Jenin refugee camp today. Palestinian Authority President Abbas blamed the IDF for the killing, but PM Bennett and DM Gantz responded that the facts indicate the likelihood that she was killed by Palestinian fire. The IDF is investigating the incident. For more, click here.