Israel News for 7-10-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 1,464 new coronavirus in the last 24 hours. There are currently 16,561 active cases, of which 124 are in serious condition and 39 on ventilators. The total number of corona related deaths has risen to 350. A partial lockdown will come into effect today on several neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Lod, Ramla, Beit Shemesh, Kiryat Malachi.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warned that if Israel reaches 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases a day, the government might have to impose a general lockdown. The PM yesterday admitted that he allowed the reopening of the country too early. He also said that the government would be providing more financial assistance to unemployed workers.