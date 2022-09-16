Israel News for 9-16-2022

News Update

Last night, terrorists fired shots at a yeshivah in the settlement of Carmel in the Mount Hebron area in Judea. The shots were fired from outside of the settlement. An 18 year old yeshiva student who was in the midst of a class was wounded in the attack and is in stable condition.

Security forces operating in villages near Jenin arrested several suspected accomplices of the terrorists who shot and killed Major Bar Falah on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid met on Thursday with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Jerusalem. Lapid told the Foreign Minister, “My friend, we are changing the middle east together,” he added. “We are moving it from war to peace. From terror to economic cooperation.”

Forty political parties submitted their final lists for the upcoming November 1 election. The latest polls are predicting that no faction will have enough seats to form a coalition government.

Former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard got engaged on Wednesday to Rivka Abrahams-Donin, who is the granddaughter of a British Jewish officer who was part of a team that tracked down and captured the Nazi commandant of Auschwitz.