Israel News for 10-20-2023

News Update

Rocket barrages continue against south and central Israel, including in the Jerusalem area.

The IDF struck over a hundred operational targets belonging to Hamas terrorist organization overnight and killed a senior Hamas terrorist who took part in the murderous massacres in southern Israel.

Shooting incidents and rocket fire continue along the northern border. The IDF is responding with strikes in southern Lebanon. Residents of Kiryat Shemona are being evacuated.

A U.S. Navy warship intercepted three cruise missiles and several drones launched by Iranian backed Houthi forces from Yemen, alleged to be headed to Israel. Saudi Arabia also intercepted a missile.

The Health Ministry reported today that 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers have been killed by Hamas since the beginning of this terror war.

The IDF confirmed that there are 30 children among the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

A U.S. cargo plane delivered the first shipment of armored vehicles for the IDF at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday.

In a vote that took place on Thursday, with 500 votes in favor, 21 against, and 24 abstentions, the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) strongly condemned the Hamas terror attack, expressed their support for Israel and its people, and underlined the need to “eliminate the terrorist organization Hamas.” For more, click here.

Israelis are now eligible for the US visa waiver program.