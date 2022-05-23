Israel News for 5-23-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 11 terror suspects and confiscated numerous weapons overnight during raids in the West Bank.

The Jerusalem Magistrate court ruled yesterday that Jews who prayed on the Temple Mount, in violation of the “status quo” in existence since Israel regained sovereignty over the site in the 6 Day War in 1967, were not in violation of any law. The Police are planning to appeal the ruling, and stopped Jewish worshippers for going up to the Temple Mount today, saying that they will not change the status quo.

Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie-Zoabi, who announced she was leaving the coalition government, has changed her mind and is back in the coalition. A no-confidence vote to bring down the government has thus been averted. To read more, click here.

Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodayar, a senior officer in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, was assassinated outside of his home in Iran yesterday. Israeli security sources claim that Khodayar was behind an Iranian plan to abduct Israelis.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said today that she will reverse her earlier decision and will allow Ukrainian refugees in Israel to work.