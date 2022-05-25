Israel News for 5-25-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 6 terror suspects in overnight raids in the West Bank.

A Palestinian was shot and killed when hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks and explosive devices at a group of Jews, escorted by the IDF, who came to pray at Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus (Shechem) last night. Troops fired at the attackers. Palestinian sources claim there were 15 Palestinian wounded. There were no Israeli injuries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is on the second day of a two day trip to Israel and the Palestinian Authority. It is the first visit to Israel by a senior Turkish official in the last 15 years. The Turkish FM and Israel’s FM said that their two countries were hoping to expand economic ties. Cavusoglu said that the normalization of ties between Turkey and Israel will have a “positive impact” for a “peaceful” resolution to the Palestinian conflict.

The IDF rejected a CNN report that claims to prove that Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was deliberately shot by troops in the Jenin Refugee camp earlier this month. The IDF has requested that the Palestinian Authority and Israel conduct a thorough joint investigation into the shooting. The Palestinians have rejected a joint investigation. For more, click here.

US President Biden has decided not to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guards from the US list of foreign terror organizations.

According to an Axios report, the U.S. administration is secretly negotiating a deal between Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Egypt that might lead to a normalization of relations between the Saudi kingdom and Israel. One of the primary negotiating issues is the transfer of 2 Red Sea Islands from Egypt to Saudi Arabia.