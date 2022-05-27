Israel News for 5-27-2022

News Update

The IDF captured 2 suspects who attempted to cross the border from Gaza into Israel today. They were found with two grenades and a knife. Also, security forces conducted overnight in Judea and Samaria to search for terror suspects and weapons.

Israeli officials have rejected a request by U.S. Ambassador Thomas Nides, to amend the route of the Jerusalem Day Flag March, to be held on Sunday, so that it avoids the Muslim Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem. Jerusalem Day marks the annual anniversary of the liberation and unification of Jerusalem during the 1967 Six Day War. Right Wing young people tend to demonstrate Israeli sovereignty over the entirety of Jerusalem by marching through the city, including the Muslim Quarter of the Old City, carrying flags and chanting nationalistic slogans. Israel’s security agencies and the IDF recommended that the traditional route not be changed in order not to display a show of weakness. PM Bennett also said the route must remain unchanged. Hamas has warned violence if the route is not changed.

Jews were expelled and banned from the Old City and prohibited from visiting the Western Wall by Jordan, from 1948 until 1967. For almost 2000 prior to 1917 (when the British ruled Palestine), Jews could only live in the Old City and worship at the Western Wall under the mostly oppressive and persecutory rule of, first the Christian and then the Muslim rulers of the city. Christians in Jerusalem also faced persecutory restrictions and discrimination under Muslim rule. So let’s all give thanks for the ability to live and visit Jerusalem and worship freely according to our own religious beliefs under the security and protection of the Israeli government, IDF and Israel Police. Remember,

An anonymous US intelligence source told the NYTimes that Israel admitted that it was behind the assassination of a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards last Sunday. Israel is not very happy with the leak. To read more, click here.

The Iraqi parliament approved a bill prohibiting normalization and official relations with Israel. (Are they still a country??)