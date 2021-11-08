Israel News for 11-8-2021

News Update

An Iron Dome battery fired a missile at a Hamas drone that crossed into the sea from Gaza. The drone was intercepted.

PM Bennett will hold an emergency government meeting to deliberate whether to airlift to Israel the families of around 10,000 Ethiopian Jews living Israel, as rebels in Ethiopia engage in intense fighting in a bid to overthrow the government there. The problem is that a mass rescue attempt could result in trouble with, and for, the Ethiopian government. Also, there are questions whether most of the family members stranded in Ethiopia are in fact Jewish. To read more, click here.

A group of IDF generals met with Egyptian generals in the Sinai yesterday. The meeting was to approve Egypt adding reinforcements to troops near their border with Gaza. Israel approval is required as part of the 1976 peace treaty between the 2 countries.

A delegation of European Parliament members (MEPs) took part in a special tour of Hezbollah terror tunnels along Israel’s northern border last week. The tour was organized by The European Leadership Network (ELNET), which aims to strengthen relations between Israel and Europe. The purpose of the tour was to show the Europeans how their exports and aide to Lebanon can, and have, been misused by Hezbollah.

Morocco is reportedly considering purchasing Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, to use against rebels in the Western Sahara.

The Health Ministry reported 498 new Covid cases on Sunday, resulting in a .63% infection rate. Out of 6,155 active patients, 164 are in serious condition, with 106 connected to ventilators. The death toll since the start of the pandemic is 8,123.