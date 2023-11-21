Israel News for 11-21-2023

News Update

Regarding the hostage negotiations, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said today, “The Qatari mediation is in its final stage and at the closest point to reaching a cease-fire. We do not have a final agreement yet, but will announce the details as soon as we do.” Hamas released details of what they say that they have agreed to, which include a five day truce and the release of 50 woman and children hostages, 10 per day. Israel would release 300 Palestinian woman and children security prisoners. The deal would also include the delivery of 300 trucks of humanitarian aid. Israel has not confirmed or denied any details. The government will meet later today to discuss the potential deal.

The deputy commander of the military wing of Hamas in Lebanon, Khalil Kharaz, and 3 other Hamas terrorists were reportedly killed in an air strike in southern Lebanon today.

IDF forces have completed the encirclement of the city of Jabaliya, one of the last major Hamas strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip. The Indonesian Hospital is located in the city and has a tunnel network beneath it.

IDF soldiers killed in combat:

Cpt. (res.) Arnon Moshe Avraham Benvenisti Vaspi, 26, from Yesud HaMa’ala, an officer in the Givati Brigade’s Reconnaissance Battalion;

Staff Sgt. Ilya Senkin, 20, from Nof Hagalil, a soldier in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion.

The total number of soldiers killed in the ground war is now 68.

Sources say that in the months and weeks prior to the Oct. 7 attack, IDF units trained for a potential attack from Hezbollah in the north. Hamas was assumed to be under control. For more, click here.

Israel is also fighting Hamas on the financial front, shutting down its fundraising activities. For more, click here.

