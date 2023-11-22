Israel News for 11-22-2023

News Update

The government approved an agreement with Hamas for the release of at least 50 hostages, children and mothers, in exchange for a 4 day cease-fire and the release of 150 detainees, also women and minors. Most of the detainees are from east Jerusalem and the West Bank. None of them have been convicted for murder, but many of them were convicted for attempted murder and all were involved in terror attacks. Israel will also permit the entry of 300 trucks with humanitarian supplies daily, including fuel, into Gaza, during the cease-fire. For more on the prisoners to be released, click here.

Qatar will operate a control room coordinating with Israeli authorities, Hamas, the Red Cross, and the US to ensure the deal’s elements are implemented effectively. If the initial phase of the agreement goes well, then there is the potential of extending the cease-fire an additional day for every 10 additional hostages released. The cease-fire is set to begin at 10:00am on Thursday.

The government said that it is committed to continuing the ground war after the cease-fire. it warned that if Hamas breaches the cease-fire, Israel will respond with massive force. The Chief of General Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, and the head of the Mossad unanimously agreed that the deal would be beneficial from a security standpoint. Hezbollah said that it will honor the cease-fire.

The IDF has continued to strike Hamas targets in Gaza, killing dozens of terrorists and uncovering tunnels and weapons caches in civilian buildings.

