Israel News for 11-22-2023

News Update

13 Israeli hostages have been released as part of the agreement to release 50 in exchange for a 4 day truce and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners. In addition, 12 Thai workers held hostage have been released, in a separate deal between Thailand and Iran. All of the hostages released were being held in southern Gaza.

The IDF has named the operation to ensure the safe return of the hostages, “Heaven’s Door”. The operation includes transporting the released hostages from the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing to the Hatzerim base in southern Israel. There will be psychologists on hand to assist the hostages. They will then be transferred to hospitals for medical evaluation, where their families will be waiting.

The truce in Gaza went into effect at 7am. IDF forces prevented civilians from returning to northern Gaza from the south. Palestinian sources claim that 2 Palestinians were killed and 11 injured from IDF fire.

Eight tankers with fuel and cooking gas have entered southern Gaza from Egypt.