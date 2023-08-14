Israel News for 8-14-2023

News Update

Israel revealed today that security forces last month arrested nine members of a suspected Hamas-sponsored terrorist cell who were allegedly plotting to kidnap a soldier in the West Bank. A Shin Bet investigation revealed that the terror cell, in the town of Bidu, had armed themselves, prepared explosives, mapped out escape routes and conducted reconnaissance missions to study the daily routines of soldiers stationed nearby. For more, click here.

In an unusual move by the current right-wing government, security forces today demolished 5 illegal settler structures built on Palestinian owned land near Ramallah. For more, click here.

A Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon threw a Molotov cocktail at the Israeli side of the perimeter fence in the Metulla area on Sunday evening, damaging a water carrier. The IDF force on the scene responded by firing warning shots. The IDF has already deployed extra troops along the border to prevent trouble.

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings affirmed Israel’s A+ sovereign credit rating and “stable” outlook, citing strong external finances while cautioning that the government’s judicial overhaul plan could hurt Israel’s credit metrics. For more, click here.